A young man has shown what was done to his father in their family group after his mum was kicked out

His dad, on a lighter mood, had exercised his power as an admin and kicked out his mother from the platform

Not long after the man removed his wife, one of his children did the same to him and had a message for the couple

A Nigerian man, @shaymhilore1, has posted a funny drama that played out in his family's WhatsApp group.

It happened that his dad, an admin in the group, funnily removed his wife.

One of the man's kids removed him from the group chat. Photo Credit: @shaymhilore1

Without hesitation, one of the dad's offsprings, also an admin, effected his removal, an action that caused a commotion in the group.

Shortly after, the young man added his father and mum back with a warning to behave properly or risk being removed again.

Reacting to his removal as admin, the dad funnily dropped a voice note, expressing regret that he failed to kick out every other group member while he had the chance.

@shaymhilore1 noted that normalcy has returned to the group chat since their father was removed as an admin.

The family members' banter on the group got netizens gushing.

Read their chats below:

The family's chats amuse people

R.sinati🎤⚡️ said:

"This love is massive bro and I wish I can experience this but my parents no go school."

Temmy Te.ez said:

"See sweet family 😂😂😂 we no fit last 30mins for group as a family everybody go left immediately."

✌𝓐𝓙𝓔𝓣𝓞𝓜𝓘𝓦𝓐✌🌺 said:

"I like this family ooo you no go like make I be daughter in law."

t2_abay said:

"If them make daddy President, everybody go first go their village."

PRINTING SERVICE IN ABUJA said:

"That word PLATFORM 😂Belike na every parents mouth he dey."

GOD OWN 🫰❤️ said:

"I thought I’m the only one with funny and sweet family members 😂❤️this is so sweet."

Feyi sommerz❤ said:

"Cheers to us that saw it before it entered TikTok😂🤌 I don laugh that day Ehn."

Source: Legit.ng