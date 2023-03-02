A single dad has taken to social media to apologise to his deceased baby mama over ills that transpired in their relationship

The young man penned a touching tribute to his late lover as he recorded himself caring for their little son

He lamented losing her untimely as he appreciated her for delivering to him a beautiful son who is in her reflection

A single dad has penned an emotional tribute to his late girlfriend as he mourned over her demise.

While expressing himself in a pre-recorded voiceover, he shared a clip on TikTok in which he dressed their little son.

He expressed sadness at having to lose her untimely but reposed faith in the fact that it is God's will. The single dad gushed over his cute son, saying he is a reflection of the mother.

The man went on to appreciate his late baby mama for giving him such a fine son. He apologised for the times he treated her badly while she was alive.

The emotional video melted hearts on social media.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Toxic than ur ex said:

"GOD I can’t believe am crying God bless you man."

Big_was said:

"I don’t know wht to say but I pray the little child grow old and pass where he’s mother could not reach."

user4536311694561 said:

"Where are you located, I want to love this child Same way i would have loved my baby if he was still here with me i miss my baby."

Mhizashake said:

"Oh may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace mum and dad i miss you too."

asabike17 said:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace May you too not dai young and eat the fruit of your labour insha allah dear."

Itz La Cruz27 said:

"So sorry for d loss, God will definitely give u d strength to take good care of him and please don't let any woman make u love or treat him less."

