Global site navigation

Local editions

“Surprise Gone Wrong”: Man With Saxophone Quickly Turns Back When He Saw Dogs Inside Compound
People

“Surprise Gone Wrong”: Man With Saxophone Quickly Turns Back When He Saw Dogs Inside Compound

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • An instrumentalist employed to surprise a birthday celebrant turned back when he saw two scary dogs in a compound
  • Despite the fact that he refused to advance further, the man kept playing high music on his saxophone
  • Many social media users found his act funny as some considered him a professional with the way he continued performing

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video showing a young Nigerian man working as a saxophonist for a person's birthday surprise event has got people laughing.

As a he approached the gate of the person he was employed to make music for, a man opened the game for him to come in.

Man with saxophone/dogs scared performer.
People found the performer's reaction funny. Photo source: @sandysplace1
Source: TikTok

Dogs scared man

Still using his saxophone, he entered the compound and saw two scary dogs barking. He quietly turned and went outside.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A voice behind the camera could be heard laughing as he was urged to go forward. He never bulged.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 28,000 likes.

faith said:

"He was like no be me una go out for trouble."

Olalekan said:

"I dey outside come meet me."

Anonymous said:

"If u noticed he wasn’t playing happy birthday music again, he was playing 'I no Do again, i no do again'."

hearts said:

"Atleast wen u stnd outside they will still hear life too precious."

user6822840796156 said:

"Tell who Dem wan surprise, say make e come outside we dey wait for outside."

official-M.I said:

"The guy no gree follow client suprise again."

Wealthbh said:

"You dey run? Like how much you pay the guy gan that you want him to die untimely death Murifi don’t go inside."

Jully Ada said:

"I will do my job oh, but am not going inside."

Husband surprised his wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man set the bar high on how husbands should appreciate their wives on their birthdays.

A video shared by @nesta_surprise8 showed the moment a lady could not stop crying as her man used N500k to build a money tower for her. He made a bouquet with another N200k.

To make sure the lady has a regular source of income, the man bought two brand new kekes for her. He added an iPhone 14 and a diamond watch to the set of gifts

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel