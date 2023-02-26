An instrumentalist employed to surprise a birthday celebrant turned back when he saw two scary dogs in a compound

Despite the fact that he refused to advance further, the man kept playing high music on his saxophone

Many social media users found his act funny as some considered him a professional with the way he continued performing

A video showing a young Nigerian man working as a saxophonist for a person's birthday surprise event has got people laughing.

As a he approached the gate of the person he was employed to make music for, a man opened the game for him to come in.

Dogs scared man

Still using his saxophone, he entered the compound and saw two scary dogs barking. He quietly turned and went outside.

A voice behind the camera could be heard laughing as he was urged to go forward. He never bulged.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 28,000 likes.

faith said:

"He was like no be me una go out for trouble."

Olalekan said:

"I dey outside come meet me."

Anonymous said:

"If u noticed he wasn’t playing happy birthday music again, he was playing 'I no Do again, i no do again'."

hearts said:

"Atleast wen u stnd outside they will still hear life too precious."

user6822840796156 said:

"Tell who Dem wan surprise, say make e come outside we dey wait for outside."

official-M.I said:

"The guy no gree follow client suprise again."

Wealthbh said:

"You dey run? Like how much you pay the guy gan that you want him to die untimely death Murifi don’t go inside."

Jully Ada said:

"I will do my job oh, but am not going inside."

