A single dad who is raising his son all alone has lamented that the mother of the child wants to forcefully take him

In a series of videos he posted on TikTok, the young dad said his son's mother left him for another man

TikTok users are showing him support as the video went viral and received 76k views, 3.4k likes, and 366 comments

A TikTok father who is raising his son alone has lamented the the boy's mother abandoned him.

In a series of videos he posted on his TikTok handle, @rohanbinhussein lamented that he is raising the kid alone.

The single dad said his baby mama left him for another man. Photo credit: TikTok/@rohanbinhussein.

Source: UGC

In the video, the young single dad carefully fed his kid who looks very well naurished taken care of.

Video of a single dad raising his son alone

Also, @rohanbinhussein allenged that his estranged lover who is the mother of the son wants to forcefully take the kid.

He said he is looking for someone to help him in taking care of his son so that he can start going to work.

The single dad made several references to his run-away baby mama who he said left him unjustly for a new man.

Some TikTok users who are touched by the video have said it would be best to allow the kid's mother into his life.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@rehemasaid181 said:

"It's about the baby and at that age the baby needs his mother no matter what."

@user3361615850622 asked:

"And why don't she come back and take care of her baby."

@princess 1 commented:

"Let her come back and u teach her lesson."

@Divah256 advised:

"Let she come back to take care or your baby because he is too young."

@user9695312193678 miss ellah said:

"Just forgive her I know it hurts."

Source: Legit.ng