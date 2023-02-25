A short video of a son who did not want his father to talk to his mother on his tab has stirred funny reactions online

The baby quickly disconnected the man's video call when the man asked to speak with his mother

Among many social media users who watched the clip were those the baby was vexeed because his carton was interrupted

A father has shared a video capturing the moment his son dropped his call after he asked if he could speak to his wife on the device.

The boy initially picked the call while watching his cartoon. Immedaitely the man said "Can I speak with your mama?", the kid dropped the call.

The voice of the boy's mother could be heard in the background as she laughed at the kid's reaction.

Many wondered what the father had earlier done to his son. He went ahead to watch his animation as if nothing had happened.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 700 comments with more than 319,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User2356788898 said:

"He said yea yea bye."

ajah said:

"He said you not bout to play with me on my iPad."

mrs.slimeto said:

"He gone be a problem."

mike said:

"This what happened when you interrupt his Cocomelon."

Janei said:

"He said come correct or don’t come at all."

indyacynthia said:

"You’re interrupting his me time."

Mo said:

"Now he knows he should’ve said what he had to say as soon as little man answered."

Alexanderandbelle said:

"My grandkids do the exact same thing!!! Don’t interrupt their show."

Source: Legit.ng