A young Nigerian lady asked a random man to help her pack her braids in a video as a way to get his reaction

The stranger looked surprised by her request before going ahead to offer his assistance with much seriousness

Female TikTokers who reacted to the video joked that the lady had better not try such with their boyfriends

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A beautiful Nigerian lady (@anni_grams0) has stirred massive reactions on social media after she approached two men talking and asked one of them for help.

The lady with very long braids begged the person her pack her hair. He initially looked at her funny before he accepted to.

People found the Nigerian man's reaction very funny. Photo source: @anni_grams0

Source: TikTok

Lady surprised stranger with request

After asking how she wanted them packed, the man got to work and slowly rolled her braids. When he was done, and the lady walked away, his expression showed he could not believe a stranger would asked that of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many social media users who reacted to the video said that the young man packed the hair with so much seriousness.

Watch the vide below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Precious said:

"E park abi e no park."

Temidire said:

"Since I Dey go out I no Dey meet all this people wey dey interview."

Debby Smile said:

"Try dey ask the name of their Babe ...if you try am with my Guy Olopa ma ko Everybody."

First Daughter said:

"What style did he do like dis?"

Bekky said:

"Lol..he was so serious."

xina_lovey said:

"And that was how I met your father."

Oluchi Prisca said:

"I have started laughing already before I saw the hair parking."

Fikkycloset said:

"Sha no follow my bf do this kind thing make I no use that your hair mob ground."

Lady allowed passenger rest on her shoulder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that A young Nigerian lady, @Sweet_cocolatey, shared a photo of a male passenger she met on a public bus.

In a tweet on Friday, December 2, 2022 she revealed that the young man rested on her shoulder during their trip.

The lady said that she found the man's act very cute, adding that he was tired and just dozed off on her shoulder. @Sweet_cocolatey, however, regretted that she did not ask for the man's number.

Source: Legit.ng