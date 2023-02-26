A short video showing the moment a mother mischievously tugged at her baby to get her reactions has got many laughing

The kid, who at first appeared shocked that her mummy pushed her, looked for several second before weeping

TikTokers said that the boy took some time to analyse the situation, while others stated that his video got them emotional

A video of a baby shared by @warmbaby5200 showed when her mother acted mischief on her.

The baby was playing on the bed when the mother pulled her and pushed the kid with two fingers. The kid looked at the mother for several second.

Many wondered why the mother pushed the baby. Photo source: @warmbaby5200

Source: TikTok

Mischevious mum and kid

Some said she looked at her hard to process what the mother had done to her. When she opened her mouth wide to cry, it was quite loud.

Many who who reacted to the video funily said that the woman owes the kid an apology for her mischievous act.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 12,000 comments with more than 2 milion likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jacqueline Davis said:

"Baby is like 'mama how could you'."

Makatmajama said:

"This baby is so precious! Such an expressive little face."

Steve said:

"You hurt his feelings man."

RebelRoyall said:

"The delayed crying awww now give him a big hug with his cute self!

Amoy said:

"My son would’ve laughed and then hit me. Lol."

Anni said:

"Nahh bro had to think about for a sec."

PT said:

"Baby was like I don't who just pushed me but I'm not having it."

Sukie Castillo said:

"This was so cute awww his little cry."

Baby hung up on his father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a father (@zettiewayne2) shared a video capturing the moment his son dropped his call after he asked if he could speak to his wife on the device.

The boy initially picked up the call that came in while he was watching his cartoon. Immediately the man said, "Let me talk to your mama", the kid dropped the call.

In the short clip, the voice of the boy's mother could be heard in the background as she laughed at the kid's reaction.

Source: Legit.ng