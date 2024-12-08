A Nigerian woman in the United Kingdom was excited after she ran into her husband on his way to his place of work

The Nigerian couple in the diaspora interacted briefly before parting ways on the road, where they had run into each other

The couple's video has sparked a debate on social media, with some people criticising the woman for posting it

A Nigerian woman, @dollapz, has shown her followers on TikTok a humbling moment she experienced in the UK.

The woman who moved overseas with her husband shared a video of how she met him on the road while returning from work.

She ran into her husband on his way to work. Photo Credit: @dollapz

@dollapz was excited to meet her husband on the road. Her husband was also on his way to his place of work.

The couple briefly interacted on the road before parting ways. The lady asked her husband in Yoruba if he had eaten.

"UK will humble you. I'm coming from work, my husband is going to work," the lady said.

Their video stirred mixed reactions online.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail UK lady's video

Nightwalker 💀🚩 said:

"UK go humble you 😒 why una no come home 😒 ehn make ein humble me let me sha get there naa."

Naijaprince 🇳🇬 🇬🇧 said:

"Must everything come online? overdo marriage wen one person go still cheat."

peter♥️❤️🇬🇧🇬🇧 said:

"Una they meet for road ? Me and my own no dey meet oooo , na video call we dey do , he come be like long distance marriage lol."

OBEDEKE TEMITOPE JOSHUA said:

"See better wife ooo asking have you eaten which means even going to work she cook give her husband 👌👌 God bless you ma."

Prince Bamidele 🇳🇬🇮🇹 said:

"That's me and wife...always meeting on the road."

Shadow 🌗 said:

"Na y most of una Dey get work wife."

Dspecie said:

"If you see me for abroad, na holiday carry me go...I'll manage meager salary here as long as I get to see my family all the time."

