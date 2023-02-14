A beautiful lady who got married to a man who is in a wheelchair has posted a video to tell their love story

In a viral video, the lady said she and her man got engaged in 2021 and then got married and are now parents to a baby girl

The video posted on TikTok has stirred a lot of reactions from netizens many of who had nice things to say about the couple

TikTok reactions have trailed a video of a beautiful lady who married a man who is physically challenged.

The video posted by @theclements2020 shows that the couple got engaged in the year 2021 after falling in love.

The couple have welcomed a baby girl. Photo credit: TikTok/@theclements2020.

Shortly after, they got engaged as their love life blossomed, and they were bound to move to the next stage.

Lady welcomes baby with her physically challenged husband

The video shows when the lady was engaged by her man who is physically challenged and in a wheelchair.

They are now married and are now parents to a baby girl. The girl was also seen in the video as she was being cuddled by her smiling parents.

Meanwhile, a lot of people are reacting to the video. Some people wanted to know how the couple met while others had nice things to say about them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@leratok004 said:

"True love and your daughter looks just like her father."

@KIM reacted:

"Please be patient, everyone on this planet has got a soulmate."

@Shiro Sun-c said:

"Love always wins."

@Batyah .Y said:

"Everyone deserves love!"

@followmefeet commented:

"Beautiful! This is what real love looks like! May God bless you with years of happiness!"

@Julie asked:

"How did you meet? Two caring souls."

@Felix Nelly241 said:

"I never believed in love but after going through your post I now believe that love exists."

@JustlikeSimphiwe said:

"I love this soo much."

Source: Legit.ng