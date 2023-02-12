A curvy lady who was riding with her friends in a car on an expressway saw many cows blocking their way

The lady who says she is a chicken farmer came down from the car and promptly chased the cows into the bush

At the moment, the video which captured the dramatic scene has gone viral and received more than 60.6k likes on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A viral video seen on TikTok has shown a curvy lady chasing cows away from an expressway.

The beautiful lady came down from the car and forcefully drove cows out of the way when she was traveling with friends.

The lady whistled and the cows ran away. Photo credit: TikTok/@kamobombe.

Source: TikTok

The short video was posted by @kamobombe and it lasted for 29 seconds. It shows when the lady adjusted her skirt and started pursuing the cows.

Lady chases cows from the road

When the cows saw her, they did not move at first. But immediately she started to whistle and throwing her hands up, they ran into the nearby bush.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How she was able to chase the cows has attracted admiration from TikTok users. Kamobombe identified herself as a chicken farmer. She captioned the video:

"I hate this. Every time I’m with my friends, when they see animals they expect me to chase them away because I’m a farmer."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@mamello said:

"The whistle is in alignment with the activity."

@ProwessJ commented:

"That's the coolest thing I have seen to date. I run from cows."

@_NyamburaK said:

"Haha you’re so cool. This is wholesome."

@Chef Gwen commented:

"That’s a boss move girl."

@julz0014 reacted:

"She does it so effortlessly…so cool. I love it, I need to learn that."

@Princess N. reacted:

"This is kind of cute baby girl."

@VRResort said:

"The whistling though."

Man engages his fiance in front of cows

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man proposed to his girlfriend in front of cows.

The man led his woman into the bush where cows are reared and popped the question.

The cows watched like human beings when the lady accepted the engagement ring.

Source: Legit.ng