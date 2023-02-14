A man and his wife have been seen playing on Valentine's Day in a lovely video posted on Tuesday, February 14

In the video, the man and his wife were running around the compound like teenagers who just fell in love

Their video has gone viral and drawn interesting reactions from young people who have seen it on TikTok

A lady has taken to TikTok to share a video of her parents engaging in some kind of romantic play on Valentine's Day.

The lovely video was posted on Tuesday, February 14, a day set aside for lovers to have fun and appreciate each other.

The man played with his wife inside his compound. Photo credit: TikTok/@nobrerodiat.

In the video which has now gone viral, the man and his wife ran around the compound as if they were a young couple.

Man playing with his wife on Valentine's day

It was as if they were playing a love fight because the man first ran into the scene with his fingers folded as if he wanted to throw his wife a blow.

His wife ran and met him and then hugged him from the back. Their children were watching them and enjoying the scene.

The video was posted by @nobrerodiat. She said that even though they are not rich, her family has love.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@adetuladotun said:

"Love is everything. I pray God to protect them so that they can eat the fruits of their labour."

@Isiaq Khadijah commented:

"Love is sweet."

@opeyemi101010 said:

"Iya don follow baba enter again."

@Bellarose commented:

"I miss seeing my dad and mum together."

@user7122023854851 said:

"May almighty God give them long life to eat the fruit of their labour. This is the symbol of love, a Happy family."

@legxy12 reacted:

"Nothing matter like happiness. When there is happiness, everything follows."

@jennifercute39 said:

"Peace is wealth so you guys are extremely rich."

Video of a mother combing her sons' hair

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother combed the hair of her grown twin sons.

A video posted on TikTok showed when the twins got dressed and were ready for work.

Before they left home, they allowed their mother to nicely comb their hair

