The primary six girl who was locked up in a toilet in Delta state has finally been rescued by activist, Harrison Gwamnishu

The girl's predicament became public knowledge after she cried out for help from inside the toilet where she was locked

Respite came her way after the case was reported Gwamnishu and he rushed to the area in Ogwashukwu

Blessing Obuseh, the Nigerian girl who was locked up in a toilet has been rescued by activist, Harrison Gwamnishu.

Gwamnishu said in an initial video that he received a call about the girl who was held in the toilet in the Ogwashukwu area of Delta state.

Blessing Obuseh has been rescued in Ogwashukwu, Delta state. Photo credit: Instagram/@harrison_gwamnishu.

Source: Instagram

He quickly rushed to the area and true to the phone call, the girl was left all alone in the toilet without food and proper water.

How Blessing Obuseh was rescued in Delta state

Her condition became public knowledge after she endlessly cried for help and people heard her voice from the toilet window.

Upon interrogation, it was discovered that the girl is currently in primary six and that she lives with her aunt.

Blessing said her aunt locked her in the toilet before going to her shop and confirmed that her aunt's husband is also aware that she was locked up.

Respite has however come her way as she has been rescued. In a follow-up video, Gwamnishu was seen driving Blessing away from the area. He said he is making efforts to locate Blessing's aunt.

Public condemnation has trailed the aunt's alleged action after the clip after it was posted on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Nigerians on Instagram

@afoma_kezy said:

"Who is the Aunty and husband biko? We need names …. For proper follow-up… no time to waste."

@oniwale84 commented:

"Thank you so much for all you do."

@ogo.iwuora said:

"I still can't comprehend this wickedness towards kids. Where has our humanity gone."

