The Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions has said that the Central Bank of Nigeria's inability to satisfy the cash demands of commercial banks is the reason for the nation's growing cash crisis.

Olusoji Oluwole, president of ASSBIFI emphasized the negative effects of the shortage, especially as the holiday season draws near, emphasizing the need for cash in the cause of business and shopping.

“In terms of (the cash) scarcity, this is something that has not ended since the redesign of the naira,” Oluwole said.

“Banks have only two sources of cash: the CBN and retailers. The CBN has not met banks’ demands, and retailers often sell cash for profit, making it harder for banks to access funds,” he explained.

He pointed out that while shops make money by selling cash rather than reinvesting it in the banking system, the apex bank has not been able to match the cash demands of banks.

“But, of course, it is beginning to become more pronounced now that we’re heading towards the Christmas celebrations, where a lot of people are going to need money to carry out their shopping and other businesses.

“Banks are not in a position to force retailers to bring the cash to banks.”

He claimed that the apex bank has not been able to meet banks' cash demands, hence, retailers profit by selling cash instead of reinvesting it in the banking system.

Oluwole also canvased a move away from cash, highlighting the fact that a cashless economy is more cost-effective, secure, and efficient.

The president of ASSBIFI also urged security forces to take tough measures against illicit currency trade.

“You cannot be selling cash. You cannot sell your currency to people for a profit at discounted rates. It is not done anywhere,” Oluwole emphasised.

Authorities should look into reports of point-of-sale operators purchasing cash from supermarkets and gas stations.

