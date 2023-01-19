A Nigerian lady who was desperately in need of boyfriend announced that men should apply to date her on social media

In another report, a lady cried on social media that her boyfriend wants to dump her and requested for replacement

Another Nigerian lady lamented how she is going to menopause and yet failed to found a partner for herself

The news about young girls passionately lamenting their lack of love partners on social media is something far fetched and surprising. According to available data, the world population of women doubled below the population of men and reason it is increasingly becoming common for girls to publicly call for the need for men in recent times.in recent times as many of them believe the ladies confidently expressing how they feel about men is not what one sees every day.

Recently, there have been recurring trends of husband scarcity in 2023, but be it as it may, Legit.ng in this piece will be looking at three moments where ladies actually call out for live partners on social media, these moments really proved the objectivity of the “husband scarcity” trend.

1. Lady desperately in need of boyfriend asks Nigerians to apply

A Nigerian lady @adannanwaokolo took to social media to search for a boyfriend. She requested that Nigerians who can meet her taste should apply.

She said her friend also needs a boyfriend, specifying that they must be tall, dark, and have a well-paying job.

@adannanwaokolo said applicants must be good in bed, they must reside in Lagos, have beards and charming smiles.

2. Cute lady cries out bitterly, says her boyfriend wants to dump her because she's going to Canada for masters

A young Ghanaian lady has taken her relationship woes online in search of a solution after finding herself in a rather tight spot with her boyfriend.

Narrating her story to Starr Forum on GHOne, the young lady who went anonymous revealed that her boyfriend, who she loves to the moon and back, is threatening to break up with her if she travels outside the country for her master's degree.

According to the narrator, her father is already going through preparations to get her a visa and other important documents she needs to leave for Canada for her studies but she does not want to lose her boyfriend either.

3. I'm Hopeless, not married, no child": cute 38-Year-old Nigerian lady tearfully begs for a husband online

A fine Nigerian lady simply identified as Princess Mimi has elicited reactions online after lamenting that she is still unmarried at her age.

The 38-year-old lady shared a video on TikTok of her sobbing in a car and had her pains worded on the clip.

Princess said she will be 39 years old in 2023, and yet no marriage or child as well as a serious relationship to show for it.

4. Single 29-year-old lady cries out online that she needs a husband

A 29-year-old lady cried out on social media platform TikTok over being unable to leave spinsterhood.

In a video that has gone viral, she lamented closing in on age 30 with no children of her own or marriage.

She wrote that her situation makes her go to bed with tears every time.

5. US Lady who wants a Nigerian man to spend her life with set to pick a lucky person, shares how It'd be done

An American woman's quest to get a Nigerian man as her husband seems to be making some progress.

The unidentified lady had released a video on TikTok expressing her desire to have a Nigerian lover.

In a new video, the lady gave an update on her search. Taking a selfie on her property, the lady hinted at learning how to make fufu in anticipation of her Nigerian lover.

