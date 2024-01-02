A woman who runs an etiquette school abroad has shown women the right way to enter and step out of vehicles

Using a well-dressed lady to demonstrate, she showed how the legs should be positioned for the perfect entry

Her demonstration video was greeted with applause and commendation from internet users who found it helpful

An etiquette coach has been hailed on social media for showcasing the right way a woman should enter and exit a car.

The coach, who runs From the Inside-Out School of Etiquette, LLC, used a lady named Angela to do the demonstration.

She showed how to enter and step out of a vehicle. Photo Credit: From the Inside-Out School of Etiquette, LLC

How a lady should enter and exit a vehicle

As the well-dressed Angela showcased how it is done, the coach carried netizens through the process from the background.

She said the first thing is to walk to the car and turn away from it. Next, hold both legs after sitting in the car and swing them together in.

To come out of a vehicle, she said both legs should be held together again and swung out together.

People commended the lady

Beth Take said:

"I always wear dresses and have always struggled with getting and out of the car without my skirt coming uncomfortably up, or showing my knees, this is brilliant! Thank you for showing us."

Aguti Deborah said:

"What if the car sit is so high? What should one do? Thx."

Ernie Ramirez said:

"You do an amazing job. Thank you for teaching our young people."

Erica Kpokpo said:

"Your videos have being very helpful and boosting my confidence plus also helping me teach my kids well in practical life."

Lebo Cheleketo said:

"Thanks. I learned the exiting. Have been doing the entering properly."

Ron Williams said:

"Now if you could just show men how to walk with their wife or girlfriend, I cannot get my wife to walk on the inside for the love of God, help!!"

Jean Orso said:

"Great job of teaching youngsters! Really needed in our society!!!"

