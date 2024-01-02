At 44, a Nigerian woman has said she is tired of being unmarried and took to Facebook to express her desire to settle down

According to her, she rejected men who came for her in the past due to her fear of being dragged down instead of growing

While revealing that she is done with childbearing, the influencer admitted she needs help in fixing her love life

A Nigerian woman, Princess Ada, has openly confessed her desire to become someone's wife.

Princess, who is close to 45, explained that one of the biggest reasons for her being single was because she rejected all her suitors in the past over her fear of being dragged down.

She admitted needing help in settling down and appealed to netizens to come to her aid by either introducing her to single men or offering her advise.

The kind of man Princess wants

In an emotional Facebook post on Sunday, Princess revealed she was done with having children and wants a man in his late 30s.

She added that someone who matches her intellect and spirituality would be considered. In her words:

"I’m open to marrying a man in his late 30s who atleast matches my intellect & spirituality. Remember I’m done with child birth so only men who are either done with child birth or don’t want any biological children should apply♥️.

"Please no insults or negativity here, I am really trying to overcome this single life and be happily married like I desire so if you cannot help me, do not hurt me. Please and thank you."

Mixed reactions trailed her public appeal

Joy Agu Aneke said:

"I love your honestly, transparency and vulnerability. May God lead to the right person. May he grant exactly what you desire and much more."

Alalade Obatobi Olayinka said:

"You are so beautiful and open-minded the right man that suit you will show up sooner than you can imagine in Jesus name, amen."

Stella K Ndubueze said:

"You deserve all you desire!

"Your post and desires are not for every kind of man, you belong to those who can afford this life and your desire is valid.

"Let the birds cry!"

Kcee Onwudiwe said:

"There is no truth on Facebook...

"A very delusional place!

"Try this same thing on Twitter.

"Make we check something."

Muna said:

"I looked through the comments to see if i can find ONE woman, just one, that would be honest enough to tell you bitter truth(s), but I found none, rather I see so many "praises, prayers and best wishes".

Imoriafe Raphael said:

"Don't mind all these people. Jesus go marry you. He is perfect. He is rich, sound, handsome and everything. Only thing is that he is in Heaven. If You can go and meet him, perfect."

