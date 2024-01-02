A Nigerian lady's joyous news of her pregnancy turned into heartbreak after her boyfriend responded in denial

WhatsApp screenshots of their conversation have since gone viral, shedding light on the couple's tumultuous relationship

Netizens reacting in the comments section expressed their intense disgust over the young man’s cruelty

A series of WhatsApp screenshots shared by a woman on X has sparked reactions amongst netizens.

The conversation unfolded after the lady revealed the news of her pregnancy to her boyfriend.

Lady’s joyful pregnancy announcement to boyfriend turns sour

The lady in the post shared by @oyindapenaddict explained that she had been feeling unwell and decided to take a pregnancy test, which confirmed her suspicions.

Excitedly, she shared the news with her partner who responded with confusion and provocation.

As the lady expressed her happiness about becoming a mother and recalled her boyfriend's desire for her to get pregnant, he dismissed her revelation as a joke and accused her of being sick.

Despite her attempts to make him understand, he continued to deny any responsibility and insisted that it was too early for such discussions.

He said;

“I guess you're sick. Please it's too early for this Let me be please.”

The lady, hurt by his words, threatened to involve her mother, leading to a heated exchange.

In a final attempt to salvage the situation, she vowed to visit her boyfriend's mother to explain everything.

She said;

“Ahh ahh I know what to do. I will first call mum and report you to her. Cus I don't understand you anymore.”

However, her boyfriend reacted with anger and warned her against involving his family.

He threatened to sever ties with her and even suggested that her own parents might disown her if she proceeded.

He said;

“Hope you're not talking about my mum. See Ifemide Abii wetin be your name don't even try it. Cus I'm not the one responsible for that stupid thing you called pregnancy. So leave my dm before I block you and if you think you can call my mum or anyone. The way I will spoil you for them enh? You parents will even disown you.”

The conversation ended on a tense note, leaving the lady devastated and questioning the future of their relationship.

Reactions trail lady's leaked conversation with her boyfriend

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

