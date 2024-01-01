A video circulating on social media has sparked mixed reactions as a Nigerian lady dishes advice to women in relationships

According to her, women should only engage in relationships that guarantee a minimum weekly upkeep of N500k

The woman's advice ignited a debate about the role of financial support in pushing relationships

A Nigerian lady has passionately expressed her opinion on the prerequisite for choosing the right partner.

She asserted that women should only remain in relationships where they receive a weekly allowance of N500,000 for their upkeep.

Lady gives controversial advice to women in relationships

According to her, women should not have to work and should rely solely on their partners for financial support.

In her words;

“If your man cannot be giving you N500k weekly for your upkeep, you need to leave that relationship. You don’t need to work, just stay and collect N500k every week.”

Mixed reactions trail lady’s advice to women in relationships

The video quickly gained traction on social media, eliciting a wide range of responses.

Irunnia_ commented:

“See your papa house. If your papa fit afford 500k a month, he supposed dey live for better house.”

Joan_Afc reacted:

“She get market wey she dey sell o. Wahala for any woman who takes her serious.”

@adeewunmii said:

“She just wants to show y’all her breast and bum bum. Na strategy.”

@obehieguakhide reacted:

“Look at her face like bread soaked in water!Let her mother leave her father, first! When she’s treated badly later, she’ll come here to cry foul. Look at her accommodation and her dressing, thus one will be lucky if she’s seeing 5k.”

Omah_sila said:

“Make this rubbish stop this 2023 o.”

