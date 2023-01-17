An emerging video capturing the reactions of a little girl after seeing automatic doors has left many social media users gushing

In the clip, the girl who went on a holiday to Disney island with her parent was surprised after doors kept opening for her automatically

Her mum was shocked by her reaction saying it is the least she expected of her

According to the video shared on Instagram on January 16, the girl was on a holiday with her mother to Disney island and was extremely stunned at how all the doors kept opening for her automatically.

Little Girl Left Stunned After Seeing Automatic Doors For the First Time /@wealth

Source: Instagram

Her mother was shocked

In the video, her mum was surprised that her daughter’s favourite moments at the island were the automatic doors saying that despite the $10,000 (4,535,800) they spent for the visit.

Many TikTokers reacted funnily saying that the little girl might not even remember memories after the moment.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@sheriann said:

“She may not remember this trip, but as a fellow Disney mom, the memories are for us ❤️in due time they will have their own Disney memories.”

@kyree said:

“people keep saying that the baby won't remember it but the way she reacts to everything is worth it .”

@AntG said:

“Automatic doors use to be my thing too .”

@Morgan said:

“We stayed in a safari view room at AKL. My daughter was excited to see a rabbit from the balcony of our room. Nothing said about the zebra.”

@El Capitan said:

“Am I missing something here.. How anyone can afford to spend 10k for Disney?.”

@MsSparklyClean said:

“We took our daughter for an euro trip and Peppa pig world in UK. She remembers getting a lollipop there .”

@Lynn said:

“Why is everyone saying the kid won’t remember anything? I remember stuff from my Disney trip at 2, not everything .”

@niclooooo said:

“Haha my parents took me when I was three and I spent most of my time watching the goldfish in the pond .”

@Walkingjo said:

“She may not remember but you will .”

Dad dances during daughter's class presentation

In other related news, Legit. ng reported about the funny moment a father danced during his daughter's class presentation.

When a little girl set up a video recording in front of her art desk, her nimble father decided to be part of the clip. As much as he is not part of the project, he is captured in the background making funny dances to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars's Uptown Funk song.

He tried to distract the girl by clapping, making funny faces and noises, and even lifting her younger brother up. Seemingly used to the family's crazy side, she simply brushes away the distraction with "that's my dad," and then continues working on her project.

Source: Legit.ng