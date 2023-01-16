A man has got a shocking surprise from his daughter after he was shunned for his cheating attempt

A video circulating on TikTok shows that the girl was playfully selling toy rocks and his father wanted to get one from her without paying

He was left in total disbelief when his daughter asked him to bring some money before taking rocks away from her

A man has been left in absolute surprise by his daughter after he was shunned by her daughter for his cheating attempt.

In a video posted by @charliegeter on January 14. the little girl was seen playfully marketing toy rocks in front of their home before her father appeared from inside to request one of her rocks without payment.

Father Shocked As His Little Girl Rejects His Cheat Attempts /Credit:@charliegeter

A very smart girl

Realizing that her father intended not to pay her, she quickly asked him to go get her some money before going away with her rock.

Many people on social media found the video very funny and were impressed with the girl’s smartness.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@Monica Gonzalez-Cava said:

“No money, no rock! "Get out of here this is my shop". Haha.”

@Kevin Casper said:

“she'll be running a crypto exchange in no time”

@nani.velas said:

“You heard her no rocks no money, no money no rocks.”

@Marii said:

“ No refunds dad, now get out her shop .”

@K2 said:

“I’m her attorney, and you heard her, no rocks! .”

@Swiggy Hudson said:

“First you gonna have to give me the money oh boy oh boy you’re about to go through it with this one .”

@Maria Maldonado6113 said:

“no refund sir thank you know go away please next customer please.”

@gumii said:

“she's gonna be a great business owner.”

