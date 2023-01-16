A female youth corp member has become a social media sensation because of her adorable football skills

The girl was seen in a video jiggling a football perfectly while male corps members stood still for her

The video has gone viral since it was shared and a lot of social media has commended her with appreciative comments

A female youth corp member has become a social media sensation because after her adorable football skills went viral.

In the video, the girl was seen jogging with a football in the midst of male corp members. She wowed all of them with how amazing she did it.

Female youth corper shows off football skills /Credit:@pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

Fellow corp members left in awe

The video shows how her male counterparts were left impressed with her wonderful skills as a corp member appeared to be capturing her and called her a “baller”

The video shared by @pulsenigeria247 on January 14, has amassed over 18,000 likes and comments

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

“If you want to start relationship with her. Just know she is a player.”

“Chelsea should just sign her abeg.”

@officicial.virginia.smiles said:

“She did this soo gracefully. Her white no stain, give some guys now, then go come back brown from head to toe.”

“Oshey, agba footballer, well, I can also do this perfectly. Yes, I can but in my dreams.”

“Imagine this talent has been exposed to early training facilities, maybe she will be a superstar by now.”

“Them be think say women no sabi play.”

@luceeanaa said:

“Iseyin camp, I know that pavilion anywhere.”

“Something I can do for my mind more than this sef.”

“NYSC camp dey sweet sha but na that camp the whole fun end.”

