Popular Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, Temi Otedola, got fans wondering about her over her recent post

The budding actress and fashion enthusiast had shared random photos on her page including one of her in tears

The photo of her crying was also followed by a cryptic message that left many of her fans asking questions

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi, left some netizens worried over her recent post on social media.

The budding actress who is the fiancee of popular singer, Mr Eazi, had shared a series of random photos on her Instagram page.

One of the random photos included a snap of her in tears with an interesting message accompanying it.

Fans react as Temi Otedola shares cryptic post of herself crying. Photos: @temiotedola

The message read:

“Ur next slay is always after ur last cry.”

Temi then accompanied the photos with a caption that reads:

“You are forgiven and forgotten ❕”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Temi Otedola shares cryptic message with photo of her crying

Not long after, the billionaire daughter’s post made the rounds on social media and raised a series of interesting reactions.

Many netizens showed concern for Temi while others prayed for it not to be bad news. Read some comments below:

mau_reen_n:

"I reject what I’m thinking in Jesus name amen E reach to pray oo."

adelakuntufayl:

"The rich also cry sha"

itzandyurcandy:

"I go message this girl tonight it’s my turn. 2023 my year of become an otedollar "

olaniikemii:

"God forbid o"

debbytwist:

“This one na Billionaire fight,, nothing concern us“ ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️..Expensive Tears"

official_glorioux:

"Even if e waste time e must happen, but I don’t wish it for them o "

okpainlagos:

"It is not what you all are thinking in Jesus name amen"

wozy_v:

"Eazi should better know that he shouldn’t kill the show for those entertainers these Billi Daughters love genuinely. I go delete all him song because e get one wey dey connect with me like this "

tiara.fhg:

"God abeg !!!!"

Old video of Mr Eazi talking about Temi trends

An old interview with Nigerian Afrobeat singer and soon-to-be-married Mr Eazi recently resurfaced online where he spoke about how he met his fiancée Temi Otedola.

Mr Eazi's wife-to-be, Temi is the daughter of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola who is worth $5.7bn. The singer in the viral clip revealed that he didn't know how much Temi's billionaire dad was worth at the time when he met her, nor even asked her out.

During the interview, Eazi also revealed that he met Temi through her older sister, famous female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy.

Source: Legit.ng