A job applicant who sought placement as a staff in a prospective employer’s company has been left disappointed

This is after her prospective employer detected a record of defamation against her personality in her social media account

Prior to her application, the employee had falsely accused the prospective employer of chastity and adultery

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A viral post left many people in awe after it revealed how a job applicant lost a job opportunity after defaming her prospective employer.

According to the post shared on Instagram on January 12, the prospective employer revealed that a friend requested her to give a job applicant a placement at her firm. In return, she asked that the job applicant sent her CV to her DM on Twitter.

Job applicant loses job opportunity after defaming her prospective employee on social media

Source: Getty Images

She lost the opportunity

According to her, she said the applicant who later complained about not being able to access her DM had turned out to be a defamer who she had blocked for a very long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people on social media have reacted to the post as the lady said she was levelled with false accusations of chastity and adultery.

Netizens react

@biggest_sugar said:

“It is early in the year, spread news of wins and those who did well to keep people uplifted.”

@onyiyech_nf said:

“Make una continue dey lie for that app untill Jesus will catch you.”

@princemartins39 said:

“The applicants might be right, most of all this top female officials do that to get promoted.”

@batnadosmilli said:

“I hope bearing have not started hitting this year. Is too early to start gbas gobs.”

@iam_kingerald said:

“Whether this post is a lie or true, just mind what you post on social media.”

@1stladyihay said:

“Mind what you post on social media just to trend or get traffic, this is a good lesson.”

@ouinkansolaogochukwu said:

“Not this year again… you people didn’t write your revelations for this year.”

@wurah said:

“Nahh I don’t wanna belief this tho… turn your dodo Aunty.”

30 applicants lose Kano hospital job offers after testing positive to dru*s

Meanwhile, Legit. ng earlier reported how 30 applicants who tried to join the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Kano as staff have been left disappointed.

This is after they failed a mandatory dr*g test which is a requirement for incoming staff of the hospital. According to the report, most of the applicants were said to have been recommended by officials of the presidency and other politicians.

The prospective employees who emerged from thousands of applicants had successfully fulfilled various requirements and had been shortlisted until their samples turned up positive.

Source: Legit.ng