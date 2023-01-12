A young Nigerian man has displayed adorable talent after building a local car with condemned iron

The creative young man could be seen driving around the community on his local ride

A video of the car was posted on Instagram and Nigerians commended the man for being creative

A Nigerian man has stirred reactions on social media after building a local car with condemned iron.

In a video posted on Instagram on December 15, by @onlynuelpls, the young man was seen driving around the car in an expressway in his town.

Made from iron

In the video, the locally made car which was made completely with iron was seen without a door and windscreen.

Many Nigerians were impressed and showered him with praise for the creativity he applied while building the ride.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@clearcut_lawncare said:

“Bro made the invisible boat mobile.”

@onosedvgbd said:

“If only our big names will invest in such raw talents.”

@tylereick 97 said:

“Bro driving the only car nervous system.”

@logan_olm said:

“Man got the new Lamborghini see through.”

@jasonsnthony13 said:

“That is awesome, unsafe but awesome. Being this creative, imagine if he only had resources.”

@i_love_my_ninja said:

“Get that man a job! If he built that with his the man deserves a job where he can use that knowledge!!”

@steelcity33ce4life said:

“Some people laught at this but the creative way to build this is amazing.”

@xdjohn738 said:

“Good thing it doesn’t rain in Africa.”

@yoshikage said:

“Less weight, efficient fuel use.”

