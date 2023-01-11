A young lady has been praised online for how she is solving environmental issues by recycling waste plastic

In another dimension, the lady cut the plastic waste and paint it into a beautiful flower vase

In the video, the lady showed that the vase can be positioned at any angle of a house to beautify it.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A young lady @c.bab4 has gained massive social media attention with her skill in converting waste into a beautiful flower vase.

In the video, the lady showed that instead of throwing away plastic to litter environments, her creative way of transforming them can be used to beautify a home.

Young lady converts waste plastic bottles Into beautiful flower vase /Credit:@c.bab4

Source: UGC

How it is done

While showing the transformation process in the video, the lady arranged a plethora of table water plastic and begin to cut them into two while beautifying them with spray paint.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people reacted to the video with showers of praise saying she is fighting environmental challenges with what she does.

Watch the video:

Netizens react

@rastoppar said:

“Creativity this is what we need on social media Not nyash.”

@Abi_sinu_ola said:

“who else thought she was going to use them as wine cups .”

@Annieberry01 said:

“so creative so one should like my comments so dat I can see this again.”

@Nonsense said:

“Thought she was going to use it as funnel for pouring fuel in a Gen cuz that’s what I do this is beautiful btw.”

@user5438833013116 said:

“that's so sweet that's so creative.”

@swabrah said:

“this is so beautiful not me saving the video to learn how to be creative too .”

@Tracyhalia12 said:

“This is super beautiful,,,,Good work Babe.”

@johnblessingolu said:

“nice work where can I get the material needed not the plastic o.”

Another recycle genius

Meanwhile, Legit. ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Adejoke Lasisi, took to recycling nylon wastes and she is doing it really well with wonderful results.

In a LinkedIn post, the lady shared beautiful bags, clothes, and shoes she made from recycled pure water nylon waste.

She could be seen in one of the photos rocking a matching dress, necklace, sandals and bag; all products of pure water nylon waste conversions.

Source: Legit.ng