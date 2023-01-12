Video of a Nigerian pastor primate Ayodele prophesizing that Chelsea football club will a relegation has surfaced online

Nigerians have started reacting to the video as he said the club is under a curse and must beg its ex-owner for breakthrough

Some of the social media users have wondered how the religious leader came about the prophesy and if it is true

Popular Nigerian pastor, Primate Ayodele has stirred reactions on social media after he predicted that Chelsea football club has been under a curse by its ex-owner, Roman Abramovich.

In a video shared on TikTok which has since been making rounds on social media, Ayodele revealed that the club is finished and may go on relegation unless it begs its ex-owner.

Famous Nigerian pastor said Chelsea must beg owners or go relegation /Source:@primateayodele

Chelsea has been in a crisis

The London-based club currently sits at the 10th position and has been experiencing a form crisis after it sacked its erstwhile coach Thomas Tuchel months ago.

The club have failed to win a single match since the end of the World Cup in December 2022.

Primate Ayodele’s prophesies has to greet people with reactions. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@EfizyVibes said:

“I no just understand this kin tin..of all the problems way dy Nigeria..na Chelsea vision you fit see!! is this playing!!.”

@timidare602 said:

“Chelsea needs spiritual cleansing .”

@user9158107629230 said:

“ Nawa na club when they England una come they see vision for again ? Lie.”

@Ibrahim Mohammed said:

“Those saying it's injuries, why the injuries this period?The prophesy might be right.”

@3xtanty said:

“I really believe this man all because the previous owner was forced to sell the club which he is not happy with their decision .”

@Marzi said:

“Oga noting is wrong with Chelsea it’s injury.”

@richyrenexy said:

“Dey play dey play na so cow boys go enter league 2 for England .”

@Ernest Walter said:

“ Straight from the mouthpiece of God I don’t support these ppl but since it’s Chelsea we talking I support this prophecy.”

