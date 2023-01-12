A woman lecturer has been greeted with one the greatest news of her life as she welcomed a set of septuplets

The woman who is a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka gives birth to five girls and two boys

Social media users are showering with a lot of love and congratulatory messages

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A woman, Mrs Ngozi Uzodike has taken to social media to celebrate after welcoming sets of septuplet babies.

In a report by the punch newspaper, the woman who is a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikwe University is a lecturer at the department of Business Administration of the same university.

Anambra lecturer gives birth to septulets, cries for help /Credit:@punchnewspaper

Source: UGC

One of the babies died

According to reports, the septuplets were delivered by Uzodike at Obijackson Women and Children Hospital, Okija, Anambra state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But unfortunately one of the babies who happened to a female died immediately after birth.

She needs help

Reports emerged that the lady was billed the sum of N19 million as a payment for medical welfare offered to her.

However, the lady said she has not received any salary since she started working at the university in 2020. She appealed to the general public to help in offsetting her bills at the hospital.

While many social media users reacted with congratulatory messages, some have since offered a willingness to contribute financial help.

Netizens react

@TobestOkafor said:

“Kaii but is too much God will give free children. Then u have to pay before u get it as ur own.”

@auwalumuhammadfagge said:

“God is giver at the time you didn't expect.”

@therespakels said:

“You fit think say na 1 make you burn children. Use your head .”

@AndalineChidera said:

“I wish I could help her at this point.. notwithstanding, kindly dm me her contact.”

@udubonch_c said:

“May God keep them and protect all of them. As they have brought joy to u, this joy shall remain forever in Jesus name Amen.”

@okwy85194202 said:

“What God cannot do doesn't exist. All praise to our God and saviour in the name of Jesus Christ our saviour Amen.”

@priieest19 said:

“Ta lon sé giveaway? This one too much ooooo . May God help her take care of the children.”

@HumpheryOnyeama said:

“19m bill ... Ahhh watin come be this one... Like that's insane... Jesu.”

Mum posts video of her new twins

Meanwhile, Legit. ng reported that a lady gave birth to amazing twins and posted a video to celebrate.

The mum, however, said many people around her were not aware that she was pregnant with twins.

It was therefore going to be a huge surprise when she posted the video of her babies.

Source: Legit.ng