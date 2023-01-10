A Nigerian lady who sells kuli kuli has in a viral post revealed that she made one billion naira in the business

The lady said she was able to make the massive income all in 2022

Many people on social media doubted her claim saying that her claim was a mere projection

A young Nigerian lady, Angela Job Emodiae, who sells kuli kuli has gone online to reveal that she made one billion naira from her business only in 2022

In her Facebook post shared on January 8 which has since gone viral, the lady said she is also planning to hit the 2 billion naira target in sales for her business in 2023.

Young Lady Claims she made 1 billion naira from her kuli kuli business /Source:@dailytrust

Many doubted her

The Facebook post which has since gone viral has stirred conversations on social media as many people wondered about the possibility of making such sales from kuli kuli business in Nigeria.

While many people on social media cited her story as an inspiration, many others have doubted the feasibility of her claim.

It was a stunt

After her post stirred mixed conversations on social media, Angela reacted by saying that it was a kind of publicity stunt and that she is glad it worked well on Nigerians.

“You people should allow me sell Kulikuli in peace, was it my name you all saw on the account, Sheu una dey whine me ni. But it is great I pulled a stunt and it worked.” She said.

Legit. ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ashiwaju opeyemi said:

“Madam forget that thing, you have told us the truth let NOBODY box you to corner. My only concern is security reasons. Keep up the good work and continue to flourish.”

Olajumoke precious said:

“People don craete content tire,even People wey no know Mathematics for school don calculate tire. I dey come make I come buy kulikuli and Honey!”

Cynthia Richard said:

“Coming out to say it's a prank, is very good. Your security and safety is important.”

Rachael Lawal said:

“You got caught in your lies con Dey form publicity stunt . That format don cast you hear?”

Chinonye Mgbenu said:

“I know this is just for security reasons. I pray it works.”

Lois Akahimbe said:

“Did you really pull a stunt, or you truly sold kulikuli for 1billion naira at sales? If you did, own it and stand by it.”

Romnychuks Judith said:

“And you pulled it down, after making your defenders look like fools. Internet doesn't forget

