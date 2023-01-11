A married Nigerian man has expressed his desire to go the way of polygamy by adding a second wife

The 57-year-old has rolled out benefits for any lady who is interested and highlighted his type of potential wife

Part of what he is offering includes a dowry payment of N500k and above as well as a silent wedding occasion

A 57-year-old man who hails from Kaduna state is seeking to marry a second wife.

Muslim matchmaking platform which made the man's appeal public on Twitter revealed that he is a public servant with a master's degree, AA genotype and O+ blood group.

He is willing to pay a dowry of N500k and above. Photo Credit: Leland Bobbe, Twitter/@Halal_Match

Source: Getty Images

For a second wife, the man needs a lady who is not fat or skinny and is between the ages of 25 to 35. He also wants someone who is religious, decent and Godfearing. The Muslim noted that being a Quranic memoriser will be an added advantage.

His conditions include a dowry payment of N500k and above, no furniture, household items or other things from her and no wedding festivity of any kind.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The matchmaking platform urged interested ladies to send a DM for consideration.

See the tweet below:

Social media reactions

@raheeemat22 said:

"See my Spec o. I haven’t completed the memorization of the whole Quran I would have applied."

@Dosabdul said:

"This man has made life easy for any decent lady ready and willing to get married ASAP. This is a method guys looking for a wife should comfortably adopt. We await the IV for the wedding soonest. Well done Sir."

@8ATOOTSIE said:

"This sweet me na this kind aure the do albarka."

@YahuzaMuhamme15 said:

"Funny thing is that some ladies won’t read to understand what he said, their eyes areall over the No lefe that he said, Na why many of them no go see husband soon."

@oyewumi_afeez said:

"A proper sugar daddy. You people should better do Halal sugar daddy. This is me when I’m 50 years old. In sha Allah. Find me a 25-30 years old girl from a prestigious University college and marry, spoil her and make her call my first wife Mummy."

Man lists requirements for women willing to marry him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had listed the requirements for ladies who wish to marry him.

In a post he made in Ukum Sons and Daughters Connect Worldwide, a Facebook group, Solomon said without mincing words that the mother of his prospective wife must be a lecturer.

In the event that his wife's mum is not a lecturer, he said she must be a nurse in a recognised hospital. Solomon revealed that he has received more than 150 requests from ladies on Facebook alone.

Source: Legit.ng