A video has shown the funny moment a little girl insisted on engaging her baby mannequin with breastfeeding

The little girl sat with all seriousness on a sofa and slant the mannequin vertically to give it her bre!ast

Despite her mum making a video and making jest of her, the little girl refuses to lose focus

Social media users are reacting to a video of a little girl who sat with all seriousness to bre!ast feed her baby mannequin.

In the Instagram video shared by @fabricblogger, the girl was seen sitting on a sofa like a mother and slanting her baby mannequin vertically to give her br!east.

Little Girl Imitates Her Mum, Breastfeeds Her Baby Mannequin /Credit:@fabricblogger

Source: Instagram

Catching them young

In the video, the girl apparently had seen her mother acting in the same way and wanted to imitate the same on her by breastfeeding the mannequin.

Many people reacted on social funnily saying that the girl will make a good mother when she grow up

As of the time of writing this report, the video has generated thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

@bateenmee said:

”well, she got the memo. I am glad I breastfeed all seven of min.e. Ladies br!east milk is made for only babie.”

@rissmameover said:

”chaii, kids of nowadays .”

@ayfa_incence said:

”it is her seriousness for me.”

@madambfly7 said:

“Naturally beautiful this is how it is supposed to be from a youth. You did good mamas.”

@jmotendesigns said:

“She positioned that baby with expert ability . Go on Mama.”

@18clapsconcept said:

“She is very intentional about her mummy duties .”

@kosheincense.ng said:

“And her technique is spot on.”

@spacklesbodyshop said:

“ baby needs some milk.”

Source: Legit.ng