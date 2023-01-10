A UK-based couple, Anthony and Danielle Wilson has found their car in Africa after it was stolen in their UK home

The car, a Range Rover spot was found en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa loaded on a container at a UK port.

The police who found the car said the cases of stolen car in the couple's neighbourhood is increasingly worrying.

A couple based in the UK has stirred reactions on social media after they revealed that their stolen car was found en route to Africa.

According to BBC, the car was stolen by thieves from the couple's gated home in Essex but was later found by the police a month after it was stolen.

Couples car stolen from the UK found en route Africa

Source: UGC

It was found en route to Africa

According to reports, the car was found wedged inside a container at the Port of Tilbury, in Essex ready for delivery at the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa.

The police who found the car said the case was one of the increasing numbers of cars stolen to order arranged by criminals with international nexus. They also said such kinds of cases are now on the increase

The thieves were caught on CCTV

Reports revealed that the criminals who stole the vehicle were two and they were caught on the family's CCTV system.

The family said while one of them was stealing the car, the other one was driving the vehicle brought to the theft scene.

It was no surprise

The police said in a statement after the car was found that it was of no surprise to them that the vehicle was bounded for transportation to DR Congo.

They said because of the demand for right-hand automobiles, theft vehicles in the UK has always ended up being transported to the country and other African countries like Sudan, Uganda or Kenya. They also noted that left-hand vehicles stolen from North America have always been transported to West Africa.

