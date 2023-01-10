Actress Lolade Okusanya in a video complained about how hard it is to be a responsible independent woman

The Ijakumo star made it clear that if she gets a hold of a man, she would not only date but marry him

The actress went further to make it clear that her mum preaching independence to her as a woman is her major problem

Popular actress Lolade Okusanya in a video made it clear that the problem of living life as an independent woman was created by her mother.

The movie star in the clip complained about the fact that she has to spend money and how frequently she gets debit alerts.

Lolade Okusanya sparks reactions with video Photo credit: @lolade_okusanya

Source: Instagram

Even though spending the money might be for a good cause, Okusanya stated that she would love to be relieved of the burden.

The actress noted that if she gets hold of a man right now, she will make sure she gets married to him so he can start sorting her bills.

She also added that her mum is the source of her problem because she always preaches hard work and independence.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

cieloboo_main:

"But you have to be independent shaa let’s tell ourselves the truth. Nobody owes you anything . Na Just say odogwu money dey sweet if u get the luck then use it well ❤️❤️❤️. Odogwu money go reach all of us ijn. But for now make we dey work dey struggle."

iamilias09:

"Nothing serious here baby girl just dey catch cruise."

cocoperry01_:

"ahhhh mummy lied o. She gbe you handicap . God bless our mamas."

adaikwerre:

"If she told you as a woman you need to work hard for your money then She didn’t lie to you . It’s hard but worth it. 2 heads will be forever better than 1."

being.ett:

"Independent woman is not a joke o."

taofeeq2r:

"When a woman starts going through financial burden, the next thing that comes to their mind is MEN. We don suffer sha. Women don’t see us as humans no more. They just see us as ATM machines who help them with their bills"

