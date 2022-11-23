A Nigerian lady who sells clothes has in a video revealed that she made her first set of millions in business

The lady who was able to make an income of N5m within a year in the business shared a short video on TikTok

Many people congratulated her and hope to be as rich as her someday, while some wondered how she pulled it off

A beautiful Nigerian lady, @queen_rutiee, who sells clothes has gone online to show that within one year of running her small business, she made her first N5 million.

Making a video of her success, the lady shared screen recording of some of her recent transaction in her bank app.

A part of the clip also has her filming bags of clothes she has for sell in her shop. The business lady added that she would be celebrating her first year as an entrepreneur very soon.

Many people thronged her comment section to congratulate her as they admired as she doing well for herself without depending on anyone.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 70,000 views with thousands of comments.

Man went into snail business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, @justxpiff234, who put his money into snail farming, went online to show how he set everything up.

In a TikTok video, the young man revealed that he bought 100 snails in total, sharing the numbers equally between small and big sizes.

He built a cage for them as he categorised them. Atop the cage is a net covering and inside them are padded with soft black sand.

