A Nigerian entrepreneur, Lynda Iroegbu, has voiced out on social media about the terrible way her car was damaged in her home.

Taking to her official Facebook page on January 9, the entrepreneur said her car glasses were broken by a 13-year-old boy who threw a stone innocently into her compound where her car was parked.

Lady laments as she gets her car broken by a 13-Year-Old boy /Source:@lyndairoegbu

Source: Instagram

All I got was ‘sorry’

In her post, Iroegbu said all the expenses and repairs were cleared and that she was left with only ‘sorry’ from the boy and his mother.

She said though she was destabilised by the emotional and financial stress she went through, she was made to feel for her mother at some point because she sells plantain by the roadside and there is nothing she could do to pay for the damages.

I actually left my own pain and felt for her at some point as she kept wailing and begging me. She’s a struggling mother and her son just had to bring out her two legs that day.” She said

Netizens react

Chialuka Vivian said:

“Thank God it wasn’t something more serious, may God replenish your pocket.”

Ezike Cindy said:

“Thank God for his provision & also well-done for understanding.”

Janet Ukeje said:

“It's a pity. Thank God for the kind heart he blessed you with. God will surely replenish your pockets.”

Princess Nneona said:

“It's well,God will replenish your lost.”

Ifeanyi Micheal said:

“Yeah..is good to be good..the Almighty will meet you at the very point of your need too.”

Nancy Ogbede said:

“Chaiiii, mothers will be hustling to make ends meet nd their kids will be giving them bp. Sorry for the inconveniences nne. May our kids not put us in trouble.”

Oluebube Roseline said:

“Quite touching! All the same, they met the right person.”

Jessica Chukwu said:

“So sorry about that...Sending hugs ❤️.”

Fortune Nneka said:

“So sorry my sister, God will replenish your pocket in a trillion fold.”

Source: Legit.ng