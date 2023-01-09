An ailing ex-Ibadan principal has appealed to the general public and her former students for financial help to cater for her ill health and shelter

In a 3 minutes video uploaded on TikTok, the woman said she served as principal in four Ibadan grammar schools before retirement

The woman was overwhelmed with emotions as she said she swindled of her retirement benefit by fraudsters

An ex Ibadan ailing Ibadan principal has stirred conversations on social media after she appealed to the general public for financial help to cater for her ill health and shelter.

In the video posted on TikTok, the woman said she graduated from the University of Ibadan in 1969 and had served after graduation as a teacher and principal in four Oyo state grammar schools till 2002.

Ailing Ex-Ibadan Principal Cries For Help In Viral Video /Credit:@obailukan76

She was swindled by fraudsters

In the video, the woman said she struggled to receive her retirement benefits after her retirement.

She said after she received it, she was swindled by fraudsters.

She appealed for help

The aged woman appealed to all Nigerians for help in the video saying that she currently lives in a house where rain disturbs her daily sustainability. She also needed help to cater for her ill health too

The video has gone viral and melted many hearts as many kind Nigerians have reacted to the video by requesting her account number and location where they can channel their respective help.

Netizens react

Alhaja Adunney said:

“please take this mama to oriyomi hamzat Agidigbo station.”

Omobolaji Osanyin said:

“they are asking the person who posted this to get the woman details oh.”

Abdlateef Adeniyi said:

“plz how can i see you in ibadan i reside in lagos .”

@sege said:

"I'm happy to support hugely if I can get genuine contact and talk to this Mama on video call."

@user5099038027619 said:

"Please and please let the cry of this woman gets to His Excellency Makinde and good people of OYO STATE."

@olasumbobello6 said:

"May Almighty Allah make it easy for u Mama..."

@misterwales_ said:

"Seems the owner of this account doesn’t check comments, people are asking for account details."

