A lady who has delivered nine children so far has stunned social media users with a video of her kids

The young-looking pretty mother posed for a picture with each one of them as she revealed their ages

Many netizens wondered what the secret to her look is as they gushed over how young the mum appeared

A young-looking mum has shown off all her children she delivered by the time she clocked 28 years of age.

In a lovely TikTok video, she had each of her kids come forward and pose with her, noting that one of them had passed away.

She showed off her kids. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mzkora

Source: UGC

The lady who revealed that she is a life insurance agent stated that raising the now grown kids was no mean feat at all.

She revealed the age of each one of them as they struck poses with her. The youngest among her kids is 17 years old.

Social media users gushed over her lovely youthful look.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

xLizz said:

"Lmao omg i literally thought the age was their age not realizing the year I’m like how the heck are they aging down?!?!"

ecathrynpl said:

"She had 9 kids by 28 years old. She’s just a good looking 40 something year old now."

Raz Arkz said:

"All I Wana know is how u afford them all... I have 2 only an they freaking expensive."

Brittney Philbrick said:

"Jesus can y’all math? She’s not 28 anymore. She’s saying she had her last kid at 28 congrats on the beautiful family."

said:

"Wait so you are the mother ?????? Ma’am what’s the secret."

Nocturnal said:

"She saying she had her last kid by 28 she never said she was 28 she would be turning 39 soon cmon people we gotta pay attention in class."

M1998

"Nahh y does she look younger than her first 3 children."

Young-looking mum poses with her two sons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young-looking woman had flaunted her two sons.

In a heartwarming video shared via her account on TikTok, she noted that everyone thinks she and the boys are siblings due to her young looks.

She however debunked such an assertion as she made it clear that she is their mother and not their sister as speculated. In the cute clip, the mum was spotted standing in between the boys who wrapped their arms around her shoulder with so much love.

Source: Legit.ng