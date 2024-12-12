The Confederation of African Football is set to announce its final nominees for the respective categories in the upcoming award ceremony

The Men's Player of the Year category has continued to steal the spotlight ahead of the imminent announcement

Nigerian fans have taken to social media to air their thoughts on the impending nominees' announcement for the upcoming CAF awards

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to announce its final shortlist for the respective categories of the CAF Awards.

The annual award gala, which largely recognises some of the continent's footballing talents over the course of the year, has its 2024 edition on the horizon. This time, the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco, is set to host the event.

Ademola Lookman reacts during the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta BC and Real Madrid C.F. at Stadio di Bergamo. Image: Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

However, in a recent press statement, CAF announced that the final nominees for the 2024 Awards will be narrowed down from the current five-player shortlist to just three.

This move follows a report from Brila.net suggesting that Nigeria's Ademola Lookman may not be the favourite to win the coveted prize.

With this new development and ongoing speculation about the potential favourite for the award, Nigerian football fans have flocked to social media to share their thoughts on who truly deserves to be crowned Player of the Year.

Nigerians react as CAF prepares to trim POTY shortlist

@_js100, a strong advocate for Lookman winning, wrote:

"Reminder for @CAF_Online about Ademola Lookman's Man of the Match performance against the mighty Real Madrid yesterday. Will you do the honourable thing and award it to Lookman, who has been outstanding for both SE and Atalanta, or give it to Hakimi because he was second to Osimhen last year?"

@Habeebnass also shared his thoughts, posting:

"#DontRigForHakimi, the award belongs to @Alookman_ of 🇳🇬."

@African_Pride00, showing support, wrote:

“Nigeria will win:

Best Men's Player 👉 Ademola Lookman

Best Women's Player 👉 Chiamaka Nnadozie

Best Women's National Team 👉 Nigeria

Best Women's Young Player 👉 Nigeria

Best Women's Goalkeeper 👉 Chiamaka Nnadozie.”

@fabank7 simply posted:

“Adebobo Next 🇳🇬🇳🇬.”

Lookman himself recently spoke about the possibility of winning the prize, and considering the overwhelming support he has received, it would be a fitting and telling conclusion to a remarkable year if the Atalanta forward is crowned Player of the Year on December 16th.

Lookman hints at La Liga move

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Lookman spoke about the possibility of playing in La Liga.

The Nigerian striker expressed his admiration for several clubs in Spain and refused to rule out a move in the future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng