Mixed reactions have trailed an emotional video of a little hawker shedding tears over her missing N500

A Nigerian lady who saw the crying kid said she took her into her office to enquire about her situation

The kid not only revealed that she may likely be flogged for missing the money, but opened up briefly on her sad story

A little hawker has melted hearts after she was spotted crying over misplacing the sum of N500.

The primary three girl was accosted by a Nigerian lady who took pity on her and took her to her office where she opened up about being motherless.

She shed tears over the money loss. Photo Credit: TikTok/@samtommy34

The kid also said that her father is in Lagos and that she lives with her grandmother. She lamented how she would be flogged at home over the missing money.

Sharing a video of the kid on TikTok, a netizen wrote:

"In every situation give thanks I met this little girl outside my office this evening crying I have to call her inside office to ask what’s going on she’s hawking she said she lost money the sum of 500 and I ask about her parent she said she has as lost her mother that her dad is in Lagos Thank God for my life I wish I could help her more than this."

Social media reactions

Obioma jnr said:

"These interrogations are too much. Just help the poor kid if you want to Abeg. Una no even comfort the poor girl first before the questions."

Shontavia Pompey said:

"If you wan help her help her the question sef don too much with the trauma wey the girl go Dey go through as at that time."

Ajoke-Ade❤ said:

"My god where is this tears from my eyes coming from."

JAIYE MOORE said:

"The way the lady is asking questions self is getting me mad self help if you want too help or you want too get something from it."

phinnyliz said:

"Thanks for helping her plus there is nothing wrong with all this questions. all this small children actually lie sometimes though.Frm experience."

Tiwah said:

"Why sounding harsh on her naheven the questions is too much sef fr......Just help her that’s all."

