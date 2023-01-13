A pregnant Nigerian lady has opened up that she had to stay indoors because she was ashamed of herself

While shedding tears in a touching video, the lady noted that some men are wicked and that she has learnt the bitter lesson of her life

She went on to share what her unexplained problems drove her into as netizens celebrated with her

An expectant Nigerian lady has lamented over her relationship woes on social media.

The lady in a TikTok video shed tears, noting that she stayed indoors as a result of being ashamed of herself.

Flaunting her baby bump in another scene, she opined that some men are wicked and that she almost gave up.

Continuing her cryptic revelations, she revealed that she cried all day and felt pain but eventually learnt the bitter lesson of her life. She shared a scene showing the two bundles of joy she delivered.

In a new video, the lady revealed the faces of her babies, saying she decided to flaunt them as she has no boyfriend.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Nsai Chanceline said:

"You are strong sweethear, the joy of having Your babies by you is greater than the pain. Be strong, be a role model to your kids. Congratulations."

joyginikaifeanyi said:

"Be encouraged and stay strong better days are coming ♥️♥️♥️congratulations mama Ejima."

user3478711918952 said:

"Congratulations on the new baby,you just have to be strong for yourself and the baby...the Lord is with you."

Kembra Geraldine said:

"I’ll never forget what I went through your indeed a strong woman congratulations mumm."

unique mum said:

"Be strong say to yourself God is still saying something your child must have been a grown up b4 your mates."

Arikhecollection 518 said:

"Be thankful your pains didn’t go im vain not like me."

Nigerian lady cries out online after learning about her pregnancy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had cried out online that she found out about her pregnancy.

In a TikTok video, she could be seen shedding tears as she wondered how to break the development to her mother.

She held up a piece of equipment she used in confirming that she was pregnant. She decried starting the new year with pregnancy.

"See wetin I take start this year haa," she captioned the video.

Mixed reactions trailed her video as netizens shared their thoughts on her pregnancy discovery.

