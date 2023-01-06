A strong and ambitious baby boy successfully fought off his siblings and claimed a big turkey meat for himself

In a video posted by Double Helix, the baby took hold of the turky leg and aggressively ate it and refused to let go of it

TikTok users who have seen the video are having a good laugh as some of them said the kids should let the baby have the turkey leg

A strong TikTok baby successfuly fought off his siblings and claimed a very big turkey leg for himself.

In a video posted by Double Helix, the baby would not allow anyone to come close to him or have a bite of the turkey meat.

The boy fought off opposition and seized the turkey leg. Photo credit: TikTok/@doublehelix35.

Source: UGC

In the video which lasted just 20 seconds, the boy took hold of the turkey leg and took a bite of it and chewed away.

Video of a boy eating big turkey leg

He was sitting on the lap of a man thought to be his father when the fight for the turkey ensued.

Even though turkey leg does not belong to him but to his sister, he successfully claimed the big prize and fought off all opposition.

As of January 6, the video has been viewed 332k times.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Catherien Pierce said:

"He's enjoying that, so adorable."

@Tia Devine reacted:

"No because milk just ain’t doing it for the baby any more."

@Kee Ferguson said:

"Got damnit just give it to him."

@user6289420148535 said:

"He said get off it."

@chelesadukes3Lesa reacted:

"He looks just like his Daddy. He says leave me be."

@erickahall555 said:

"He is so beautiful."

@Kandy said:

"He's like don't play or touch my food."

@Zita Gomes127 commented:

"Aww let him have. He so cute."

@MartyMar7 reacted:

"He doesn't play when it comes to his food. Beautiful Boy."

Source: Legit.ng