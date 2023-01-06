A little girl has blown people off their feet with her make-up skills as a video showed her giving herself a make-over

The video of the girl was posted on TikTok by Mayouyou and it has gone viral and received 1.9 million views by January 6

She is so skilled with her handling of the make-up tools that people are wondering who taught her how to do it

TikTok users are losing it over a video of a little girl who expertly applied her own make-up.

In the video posted by Mayouyou, the beautiful girl handled the make-up tools like an expert.

The girl confidently gave herself a make-over. Photo credit: TikTok/@daphcar44.

Source: UGC

So nice is the girl's make-up video that by January 6, it had already gained 1.9 million views on TikTok.

Video of a baby girl applying her own make-up

In the video which lasted 1 minute and 59 seconds, the baby had a set of make-up tools before her.

She picked up the make-up brush and gently dabbed her face and cheek with much care and adult-like, girlish attitude.

She then applied her eye shadows, making sure to use the right colours that blend with her face.

The outcome of the make-up left some TikTok users wondering if she is actually the one who did it becuase it looks so stunning.

The girl has been called a boss lady by some users because of her unwavering confidence.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Mariadia2kone said:

"She's so cute."

@user2151865655791 commented:

"So cute."

@user8454760878708Nana Akua said:

"She is beautiful."

@fatmatabangura9667

"That's so good off you baby."

@user1526556304521 commented:

"Cute baby."

@leilangowo said:

"Cute baby good idea."

@OFFICIAL MAABENA said:

"Boss lady."

@user2934336211469 reacted:

"Wow so beautiful."

@user6779533988423 said:

"Wow beautiful gift."

@userRose230 commented:

"She is really beautiful."

Source: Legit.ng