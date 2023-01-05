Hilarious reactions have followed the video of a new-born infant who grabbed the hand of a medical doctor

The baby refused to let the doctor go, and many people have given funny interpretations to the baby's action

Despite his efforts to rescue himself, the baby continued holding on the doctor's hand as if he was not happy to be delivered

Instagram users are trying to interprete a video of a baby who grabbed the hand of a doctor.

From the video, it appears that the baby was just delivered as the doctor still had his gloves on.

The baby held on to tightly to the doctor's hand. Photo credit: Instagram/@BCR Entertainment.

Source: Instagram

Just as if he was not happy to be delivered, the baby reached out and grabbed the doctor's hand so tightly.

Video of a new-born baby holding doctor's hand

The doctor made efforts to rescue himself but all efforts failed because the child stuck to his finger.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Hilarious interpretations have followed the video as people try to say why a child would hold a doctor that tight.

Some insisted that the baby does not like the country in which the doctor brought him into.

Watch the ideo below

Reactions from Instagram users

@jibbythekid1 said:

"He wanna go back."

@shugaplum6454 reacted:

"Can you please tell me which country dem born me?"

@sweetcreature305 said:

"Little child needs assurance."

@lelcoolj commented:

“PUT ME BACK IN!!”

@akpajosephine said:

"Why do I find the video so cute... Look his tiny hands. He wanna be sure before letting doc go."

@abdul_hemed_ commented:

"Hey mom where is my dad I want to go home please. Thats what he say on the phone call."

@sarjosidi said:

"He's like you’re not going anywhere."

@boseidowu said:

"Yes o. He is going no where. He must remind there with him."

@abieyuwadialo reacted:

"Look here doctor why did you bring me out? Let me confirm from God if this is the right place he sent me."

Baby girl annouces pregnancy to her dad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a little girl told her father that she is pregant in a funny video.

The video was posted on TikTok and it showed that the child used clothes to make her stomach big.

Many people hailed her for being confident and also said she is a good actress.

Source: Legit.ng