A 27-year-old man Jay Withey has been rewarded as a hero after saving dozens of students deadly blizzard

The incident left at least 40 people dead but Jay Withey managed to have broke into the school and save the life some victims

Many people praised him for riking his life for the victims as he forwarded a letter of apology to the school for breaking into the premises

A 27-year-old man Jay Withey has been hailed for his heroic gesture which saved the lives of over fourty victims of a deadly blizzard that happend recently in New York, United States.

Insider reports that Withey was was stranded in an area in the city of New York when the blizzard trapped people across the city.

Man saves dozens of students from deadly snow storm /Credit:@dailymail

Source: UGC

He risked his life

Withey who was said to be sleeping in his truck when the incident happened left his truck immediately and broke into a nearby school called Edge Academy to save dozens of its students.

"I said I have to do something. There's other people stuck around here," Withey said, per WKBW. "I know there is. We can't be the only ones stuck." he said

He apologized for breaking into the school

Despite the fact the Whitey broke into the school to save lives, reports emerged that he left an apology noted for breaking into the school.

He said broke into theschool window and but said it was essential for him to do so as to save lives.

He displayed an heroic gesture

Whitey was praiesd by the government for the selflessness he displayed to help others during the storm.

According to CNN reports, the police identified with him about his heroic gestures and agreed a summer reunion together.

Source: Legit.ng