After managing to come 11th in his class, a young boy went home and told his parents that his result was sold

According to thim, another classmate who did not even write mathematics performed better than him, confirming his suspicion

The video which he made the funny claim was posted on TikTok and it has gone viral as of morning of Friday, December 30

TikTok users have been amazed by the video of a boy who told his parent that his exam result was sold.

The boy made the funny claim in a video posted on the platform by Glow Riya.

The boy claimed that his actuall resul was sold. Photo credit: TikTok/@glow_riya66 and MoMo Productions/Getty Images.

In the 32 seconds clip, the boy claimed that his actual result was sold to the highest bidder.

He said rich people bought it for their children, claimng that the 11th position given to him wasn't his actual capacity.

An adult who was questioning him and who is thought to be his mother could not help but laugh him off.

Video of a boy who claimed his school result was sold

Other TikTok users took to the comment section to share their thoughts and the comments are as hilarious as the boy in the video.

Some of them supported his claim and said they had a similar experience while in the primary school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Isreal said:

"If na Army school the boy talk truth I swear."

@Lord Mormont reacted:

"This happened to me in Primary 5, when our form mistress gave the 1st position to one Gayathri Silver. We calculated it later, she no reach that mark."

@user9934180570382 commented:

"Such a thing doesn't happen in schools. He needs to improve on his studies."

@ike_ kcee 650 said:

"Everyone is talking him own make I talk my own nah. E no come my side change. Na wetin happen to me in primary school."

