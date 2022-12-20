Two adorable children who are twims stormed the salon for the first time to cut their amazingly thick hair

A video showing the babies' hair session was posted on TikTok by Themulzacs and it has got as much as 420k views by December 20

TikTok users are professing undying admiration for the babies as they showed off their new looks after the haircut

A TikTok user has shared the video of the moment her twin children got their first haircut.

The video of the children who are blessed with thick hair was posted on Sunday, December 18 by Themulzacs.

The twin babies look amazing after the haircut. Photo credit: TikTok/@themulzacs.

Source: UGC

In the video, the kids stormed the saloon and unlike other children of their age they did not cry when the salonist worked on their hair.

Video of twin children with thick hair

The babies' hair look so thick that it attracted the attention of TikTok users who could not but appreciate the adorableness.

The result of the haircut too and their new looks wowed people who have come across the video.

The video has been liked over 52k times and it has also received more than 500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user3086588917627 said:

"They are stinking adorable!!!!"

@MandyB commented

"The little smooshed curls when I get my son out of his seat will forever be my fave. They look so handsome!"

@revdavitaday reacted:

"These cuts are fire and the music choice is top tier!"

@user7461449186636 said:

"They looked soooooooo cute!"

@alexus taylor commented:

"The lil kiss. This is so sweet."

@Chelsie Ports said:

"The smooched curls when they get out of the car is so real! I love it!"

@queentiktothetok said:

"They look like the proud family twins with all that hair."

@user7375980379269 said:

"Thank you so much for not cutting it all off. It looks perfect. They are so beautiful children."

@Clarissa Bradford said:

"Nice hair cuts…so cute!"

Grandma gives her grandson a haircut

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mother left her son for her own mother to look after and she cut his hair.

A video posted on TikTok showed the boy's old and new appearances after his grandmother gave him a haircut.

The boy's mother was livid with anger when she returned from school and saw his hair.

Source: Legit.ng