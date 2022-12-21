A beautiful little girl has gone viral on TikTok because of the nice way she took good care of her baby sister

In a video posted by the Thomas Family, the little girl was seen carrying her sister very carefully like an adult

As of Wednesday, December 21, the video has gained attention on TikTok, receiving over 333k views and 18.8k likes

TikTok users have fallen in love with the beautiful video of two adorable babies who are siblings.

The video of the adorable babies was posted on TikTok by the Thomas Family and it received 333k views and 18.8k likes as of Wednesday, December 21.

In the first scene of the video, the older girl carried her baby sister so carefully like an adult.

Viral video of a little girl caring for her baby sister

She was sitting on a chair while her baby sister sat on her lap and she cuddled her very gently.

In another scene, the two kids were on the bed and the older one just kept watching the younger one with admiration in her eyes.

The last scene showed the older girl holding her younger sister while they were on a chair.

The video has melted the hearts of many TikTok users and it has gained as many as 150 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@dianebarry728 said:

"I thought the first picture was her doll."

@user45973081828734 commented:

"They are gorgeous."

@Neon said:

"She’s so cute."

@she/her said:

"Very much UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT."

@janelle reacted:

"Your babies are stunning."

@Romitta commented:

"Very beautiful."

@Deanna Stockton said:

"What a beautiful baby."

@Anna Farr52 commented:

"Yes, you did, two little beautiful babies."

@Chatlotte Pattetson said:

"Omg the baby looks like doll."

@Patty pie said:

"They are so beautiful and cute and sweet and adorable and precious and amazing."

@Susan Bell said:

"Aww, they are precious!"

