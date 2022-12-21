A man has been described as a bundle of talents because of his ability to perform eye-popping acrobatic moves

One of his impressive public presentations was captured in a short video posted on TikTok by Lionel Bayka

People have fallen in love with the hair-raising video and viewed it over 430k times as of Decembrer 21

More TikTok users are rushing to watch a video of a man who is heavily gifted in acrobatics.

As at last count on Wednesday, December 21, the video posted by Lionel Bayka has received a whopping 430k views as people heap praises on the talented man.

The performed eye-poppping moves in public. Photo credit: TikTok/@lionelbayka.

In the short clip, the young man arranged 5 empty cans from the biggests as foundation and the smallest as a sitting point.

Viral video of a man who is gifted in acrobatics

The man then sat on the last can and had his two legs lifted up high far above his head.

The flexible man also stretched his legs forward while still sitting and then lay on his bag straight as if the cans represent a matress.

His fans who were present could not help but to clap for him as many of them were amazed. They also gave him cash gifts.

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video as they praise the man for his brave performance.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Corner 26th said:

"Good talent."

@Fiindje Esther Katum said:

"May this man become rich."

@NinetteNinette69 said:

"THIS IS TALENT IN THE RAREST FORM."

@Ndabez'tha reacted:

"Please, I pray for a good Samaritan to pass his way and change his life amen."

@user7968796419579 said:

"He need to be on America’s got talent. He’s good."

@user5923481617457 said:

"Just one wrong move!!"

@Tho231 Brooklyn bruhhhhh said:

"Bruhhhhh you gots to be kidding me."

@Johnnie Brown670 said:

"Wishing you BLESSING AMEN."

@Norie Dema ala said:

"Supper"

