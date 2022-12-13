A Nigerian lady has gone online to share a video that capture the nice treats her husband gave her while she was pregnant

Hoping that the girl would look like him, the man petted and messaged her whenever she was in discomfort

After the baby's arrival, he became so close to the child as he never missed any opportunity to show her love

A mother, @kam_dili, has shared a video of all the sweet treats her husband gave her while she was pregnant with their daughter.

The man said that during her pregnancy, he touched her stomach a lot as she wondered how he would cope as a girl baby daddy.

The baby was so close their baby when she finally arrived. Photo source: TikTok/@kam_dili

In a short video she shared, the man even gave her massage to comfort her back. When the baby finally arrived, the kid got all his attention as she was always with him.

At a point during the video, the father and his dad were both on the bed in he played with her. Many people found the father-daughter relationship so cute.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with over 16,000 likes.

Queen said:

"She actually came out looking like him."

Anumi said:

"Abeg if na buy una dey buy these sweet husbands drop update before them finish."

Aesthetics said:

"Lord please let my babies have such a dad ..amen."

Jehcintah said:

"Okkkayy, he’s such a nice dad."

Prettiest_problem said:

"This is a dad not those ones dey call papa."

Arkboard Diana said:

"She’s definitely going to like him."

Anne said:

"How super cute and sweet, made me wanna cry."

