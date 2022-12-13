A short clip of a baby trying to let her dad who was not at home know how she was feeling has gone viral

In the video, the cute kid called the man on her tablet and told him she is crying because she wants a candy

Many social media users who reacted to the video said the baby was trying not to let her mum know everything she wanted to say

A video of a baby calling her daddy from her tablet has got many people emotional online as she expressed herself.

Despite being a one-year-old girl, the kid dialled her daddy's number to initiate a video call. When the man's face appeared, she started crying.

Social media users were amazed that she could use a tab well. Photo source: TikTok/@_.meeks23

Kid complains to dad in video call

In a clip shared by @_.meeks23, she went straight to tell her daddy she is weeping. Throwing more tantrums as she tapped on her screen, she told her father she is crying for candy.

It was such an interesting moment to watch as people commented on how cute the kid looked. There were some who said she is too smart for her age.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 20,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joyful Ndlovu said:

"She’s said 'I can’t say too much he problem is in the room'."

Leo Lynn said:

"It’s the “i’m cryin” and the whining for me."

mia’s wife said:

"She can’t say too much the problem beside her."

Tabbypatty said:

"She looked back like 'Can you give us some room to talk alone'."

Uls said:

"She has some tricks.... she was okay from the beginning.. but the minute her dad answered was a different story.. very interesting."

user3520292717629 said:

"At my big age I still do this and no tears be falling, I love it."

Source: Legit.ng