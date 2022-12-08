A Nigerian man got a rude awakening as he learnt that his girlfriend of three years got married to someone else recently

What made it more painful for him was that she lied to him that it was her sister that was getting married and this made him spend money

He took her shopping on Tuesday and Wednesday and found out that she tied the knot on Saturday of that same week

A heartbroken Nigerian man is contemplating ending it all after being jilted by a lady he dated for three years.

Linguist and editor Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro shared the man's painful Whatsapp chats on Facebook wherein he narrated what actually happened.

She got married without his knowledge. Photo Credit: Ivan Pantic, Facebook/Maazi Ogbonnaya Okoro II

Source: Getty Images

Reacting to the chats, Ogbonnaya frowned at the lady's action, noting that no one deserves such, either man or woman.

Chidera played him well

In the chat, the man said his bae named Chidera told him that her sister was getting married. The unsuspecting boyfriend took his woman shopping in Onitsha market on a Tuesday and Wednesday to get her ready for the occasion.

This is as the lady told him that the traditional wedding was on that same Friday and the white wedding on Saturday.

After the shopping, he sent his bae's sister N50k and put her on a bus to return home on Thursday. He would find out that it was actually his bae that got married.

Social media reactions

Eziamaka Mma Okoye said:

"Nawa but this my gender get mind ooo,my brother take heart,your gender is also dealing with me and some other girls with sincere feeling and love.last last we all go dey alright."

Chris Chukwu said:

"When I say fear Women, una go say men do pass. If a woman wan do you, na to finish you kpata kpata, dem no get mercy. Shebi na only to cheat mean sabi, women get A1 for all from cheating, to giving another man child, to killing you , to making you sell your properties to making you run mad and finally making you end it all....FEAR WOMEN!"

Nancy Ijeoma Silver said:

"Only 3years, my friend that was served breakfast by a guy she has dated for 9years nko.

"Dude married the lady he introduced to my friend as “just a friend"... Omo, life continues jare, both gender are showing each other shege here and there . He should dust himself and move on."

Eneh Kingsley Nonso said:

"I shedded tears while reading the chat. This is sad. Would never wish my greatest enemy this degree of hurt. No one whether man or woman deserves this. Just trying to put my self in this guy's shoes, i will just go mad. God abeg o."

Source: Legit.ng